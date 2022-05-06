Advertisement

Pineville’s Ally Clear signs NLI with LSU-Shreveport

Ally Clear signs with LSUS
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Another one of our local athletes signed their national letter of intent on Thursday, May 5 to continue their playing career on the next level.

For Pineville Soccer’s Ally Clear, the decision was clear as she put pen to paper to sign to play at LSU-Shreveport.

Clear said her hard work from playing soccer at a young age and with her brothers has all paid off for this moment.

“It’s a really big honor to me, and I appreciate everyone who gave me this opportunity to be able to sign,” said Clear. “What really stands out are my teammates with how much they pushed me and how much my coaches have also pushed me to get the opportunity to do this.”

