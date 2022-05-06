Advertisement

Princeton man arrested for allegedly downloading child porn

Jerry Drew Rollins, Jr
Jerry Drew Rollins, Jr(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) - A Princeton man has been arrested for allegedly downloading child sexual abuse images onto his computer.

Jerry Drew Collins Jr., 35, was arrested after a preliminary investigation was opened by detectives who obtained and executed a search warrant for his home. During their search, detectives found electronic evidence of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. After his arrest, Rollins admitted to destroying evidence during his interview with detectives.

Rollins was booked into the Bossier Max Facility on one charge of pornography involving juveniles and one count of obstruction of justice/evidence tampering. His bond is set at $153,500.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on crimes against children is encouraged to contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

