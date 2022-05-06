RPSB votes to adopt policy eliminating use of corporal punishment in schools

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, May 3 the Rapides Parish School Board voted 5-4 to eliminate the use of corporal punishment in the district’s schools.

RPSB had a corporal punishment policy in place since 1976, with the most recent policy remaining in place since 2005, with a 2017 revision.

Members had two options approved and offered up by the Discipline Police Review Committee. The first option would eliminate the use of corporal punishment completely. The second option was to modify when and how the policy could be used in schools. Superintendent Jeff Powell’s administration recommended the former option.

Powell argued his administration’s position in light of House Bill 649 by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty (R-District 94), which sought to eliminate corporal punishment in Louisiana public schools.

“What our recommendation was to go ahead and eliminate it knowing that this was at least the second year in a row that this was being taken up in the legislature with a pretty good chance of it passing this year,” said Powell. “I mean I don’t have any inside knowledge, I just know that it’s something that is brought up regularly. And there are already groups of students that are protected, if you will, from being disciplined using corporal punishment. So, we knew that that had a pretty good chance of that coming as well. So, sometimes it’s just time to change some of the things that you’re doing.”

HB649 has since failed in the House of Representatives in a 51-42 vote. It needed 53 votes to pass. However, there is a motion pending to reconsider the bill again later this session, because 12 representatives were not present for the vote.

Board member Keith Breazeale made a substitute motion to select the first option and ban corporal punishment in Rapides Parish schools, saying it was not needed. Wilton Barrios seconded the motion.

However, not all board members agreed with the move. Sandra Franklin argued the option should remain available. Linda Burgess also supported the opposing position.

The resulting vote had Steve Barry, Barrios, Mark Dryden, Breazeale and President Dr. Stephen in favor of eliminating corporal punishment.

Burgess, Franklin, Darrell Rodriguez and Buddy McCall voted against the elimination.

