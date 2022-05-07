Final Marksville Jail escapee captured in Texas

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have captured the final prisoner that had escaped from the Marksville Jail back on September 27, 2021.

APSO said Rondrakus Taylor was located in Fort Bend County, Texas with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

The other four escapees who have since been captured are William Johnson of Marksville, Kyle Cavalier of Alexandria, Davantae Williams of Alexandria and Dakeylon Berry of Harris County, Texas.

Investigations are still ongoing. More participants or persons who assisted in their escape, or aided or abetted them may be identified with charges for all involved forthcoming.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.