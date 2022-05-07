Four arrested in connection with driveby shooting on Hall Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests relating to a driveby shooting that occurred on Hall Street in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision in Alexandria on May 2, 2022, around 7:15 p.m.

While investigating the crime scene, RPSO obtained video and photo identification of the suspect vehicle, which they posted on social media for public assistance. Within two days, RPSO said they were able to pinpoint the following individuals as suspects: Kalib Alexander Richardson, 21, of Hampton, Va., Roy Lee Dixon III, 28, of Alexandria, Malachi Antonio Forbes, 20, of Hampton, Va. and J’ques Dshanw Forch, 20, of Alexandria.

Forbes, Richardson and Dixon, III were arrested in Pineville in the early morning hours of May 4 with the support of a SWAT team. RPSO said several firearms were located as well, including one thought to have been used in the shooting. On May 6, Forch was found at this home and taken into custody without incident.

Richardson and Dixon, III, were both charged with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy. Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remain in jail currently, being held on a $320,000 bond each. Forbes was charged with obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, being held on a $50,000 bond. Forch was charged with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy. He remains in jail at this time, being held on a $350,000 bond.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood had this to say following the arrests:

“I would like to commend all of our deputies who were involved in this investigation for the tireless work they have done over the past four days. I would also like to thank the public for all of the calls and tips they gave our detectives in helping them locate the suspect vehicle and ultimately the suspects. This is a perfect example of the public and law enforcement working together to solve crimes.”

As this is still an active investigation, if anyone has any information about the shooting, contact RPSO at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

