Registered sex offender from Boyce accused of 1st-degree rape involving juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A registered sex offender from Boyce has been arrested on first-degree rape charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving multiple juveniles in Rapides Parish.

Donald Adams, Sr., 59, is listed as being charged with three counts of first-degree rape.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office got word of the sexual assault of multiple juvenile victims on April 12. With the help of the Children’s Advocacy Center, RPSO said they identified Adams as a suspect. He was arrested on May 6 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

RPSO’s Special Victims Unit is still investigating and asks if anyone has information about this to contact them at 318-473-6727.

