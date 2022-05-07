Advertisement

Registered sex offender from Boyce accused of 1st-degree rape involving juveniles

Donald Adams, Sr.
Donald Adams, Sr.(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A registered sex offender from Boyce has been arrested on first-degree rape charges following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving multiple juveniles in Rapides Parish.

Donald Adams, Sr., 59, is listed as being charged with three counts of first-degree rape.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office got word of the sexual assault of multiple juvenile victims on April 12. With the help of the Children’s Advocacy Center, RPSO said they identified Adams as a suspect. He was arrested on May 6 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

RPSO’s Special Victims Unit is still investigating and asks if anyone has information about this to contact them at 318-473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Left to right: Kalib Alexander Richardson, Roy Lee Dixon, III, Malacha Antonio Forbes and...
Four arrested in connection with driveby shooting on Hall Street in Alexandria
Joseph Wayne Huffman, Jr.
WANTED: Suspect sought in connection with Deville area burglary
Rondrakus Taylor
Final Marksville Jail escapee captured in Texas
Fuel tanks at the Central Louisiana Regional Port in Alexandria, La. on May 6, 2022.
HB 1057 to create a strategic fuel reserve in Alexandria