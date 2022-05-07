WANTED: Suspect sought in connection with Deville area burglary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Deville area on April 25.

Joseph Wayne Huffman, Jr., 39, is currently wanted for both simple burglary as well as a probation violation.

If you know of his location, contact Detective Eddie Andrus at the Deville Substation at 318-466-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

An arrest was also made in relation to this burglary. RPSO said Jacob Thomas Huffman was also named as a suspect following their investigation. With the help of the Louisiana Department of Probation & Parole and the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, they were able to apprehend Jacob in the Dewy W. Wills Wildlife Management Area. He was taken into custody without incident on an active probation violation warrant as well as possession of CDS II and possession of stolen things. He was booked into the LaSalle Parish Jail, where he remains at this time.

