Eleven-year-old driving UTV dies in Sabine Parish crash; 3 others injured

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - An 11-year-old from Zwolle was killed in a crash on JaBush Road around 6:30 p.m. on May 7, 2022.

According to Louisiana State Police, the 11-year-old, identified as Saylor Gatti, was driving a 2021 Yamaha Viking Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) westbound on JaBush Road. Gatti lost control of the UTV, causing it to overturn. Gatti was ejected from the vehicle, along with three juvenile passengers. Neither Gatti nor the passengers were restrained nor wearing helmets.

Gatti sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Two additional juvenile passengers sustained no injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

