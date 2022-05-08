Advertisement

Juvenile killed in two-vehicle crash on HWY 165 in Grant Parish

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 14-year-old juvenile is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 165 in Grant Parish around 8:45 p.m. on May 7, 2022.

Louisiana State Police said a truck with a total of seven juveniles had attempted to enter HWY 165 from Louisiana Highway 3130, but failed to stop at the stop sign before proceeding. As a result, their truck struck another vehicle that was northbound. The truck with the juveniles overturned and ejected two of them from the vehicle.

LSP reported that one of the juveniles was declared dead at the scene of the accident. Five of the other juveniles sustained moderate injuries. One had sustained severe injuries. The six survivors were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle and the three passengers sustained moderate injuries and were all transported to a local hospital as well.

The crash is still under investigation.

