‘We wanted to hear from them’ community leaders participate in youth discussion forum

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday morning, local community leaders in Alexandria participated in the first Voices of Our Youth Forum, to hear comments and concerns from young people.

The event was created by Javon Green, who said she wanted to open communication between the youth in Alexandria and community leaders. About two dozen youth and their parents attended the event held at Alexandria Middle Magnet. The leaders on the panel included District 3 City Councilwoman Cynthia Perry, District I Police Juror Jay Scott, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, and Dr. Curtis Lewis. Each of them recognized the importance of hearing comments and concerns directly from the youth themselves.

“We wanted to hear from them because they have so many issues going on at school, at home, in the community, that we are not aware of,” said Cynthia Perry. “They are not comfortable sharing it with anyone so we figured today they could come out and open up and let some of those concerns and issues out.”

Among the topics covered were how to deal with bullying, behavior issues, problem-solving, techniques to handle peer pressure, and what to do in emergency situations.

Javon Green said the event was a success, and more forums will be held in the future.

“We are going to have to keep going, do more forums like this, get the youth more involved, get them talking, gain their trust, so we can help us help them, but we want to create the influence inside of their generation,” said Green.

