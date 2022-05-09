Advertisement

3 ‘severely burned’ in explosion in Webster Parish

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - Three people were seriously injured in an explosion in Cotton Valley Monday morning (May 9).

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says the explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. at Aeropres Corporation, located on Marathon Tank Road in Cotton Valley. Three people were severely burned, he says. They were airlifted to a burn center in Shreveport.

Louisiana State Police’s hazmat team has been notified. Authorities say the scene is contained and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

