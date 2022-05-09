Advertisement

Avatar 2 finally has a trailer

Scene from the movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Scene from the movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'(Source: 20th Century Studios via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - It has been 13 year now, but audiences will finally have the chance to return to the world of Pandora in December.

20th Century Studios has debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Cameron epic: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The original ”Avatar” was released back in 2009 and to this day stands as the highest grossing film ever.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.“

20th Century Studios

This film will officially release on December 16, 2022. Are you excited for the film’s release or has it perhaps been too long?

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
A neighbor describes the disturbance coming from a neighbor's home, where three children were...
Neighbor said she heard 'ranting and raving' before 3 kids found dead
The national average for regular gasoline rose to about $4.32 Monday, a fraction of a penny shy...
Gas prices race back to near record highs
LIVE: Biden, Harris discuss internet discounts