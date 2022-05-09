Avatar 2 finally has a trailer

(KALB) - It has been 13 year now, but audiences will finally have the chance to return to the world of Pandora in December.

20th Century Studios has debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Cameron epic: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The original ”Avatar” was released back in 2009 and to this day stands as the highest grossing film ever.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.“

This film will officially release on December 16, 2022. Are you excited for the film’s release or has it perhaps been too long?

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.