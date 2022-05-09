Advertisement

Man beat tenant with brass knuckles when he was short on rent, police say

Tulsa police said Brian Thomas, 21, assaulted a tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun...
Tulsa police said Brian Thomas, 21, assaulted a tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun at the tenant and threatened to kill him.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A friend of a rental property owner is facing charges after he beat a tenant with brass knuckles during a rent dispute, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that Brian Thomas, 21, accompanied the landlord to visit a tenant Thursday to collect overdue rent and drug money. When the tenant was short on rent, Thomas assaulted the tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun at the tenant and threatened to kill him, police said.

The tenant was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police did not provide further details on his condition.

On Saturday, police officers located Thomas at his apartment and arrested him. Officers said they also recovered two guns and evidence of marijuana distribution inside the apartment.

Police said Thomas is a convicted felon. Thomas is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm with intent, threatening a violent act, gang related offense, and two counts of possession of a firearm.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not yet say whether the rental property owner is also facing charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Pineville man arrested for shooting at Walgreens on Military Hwy
This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes...
Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage