More cardboard recycling locations available in Alexandria

Recycle Alex
Recycle Alex
By City of Alexandria
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria has partnered with Hometown Waste Services to offer a community recycling program for cardboard.

“When we started cardboard recycling locally, we were amazed by the strong support we received from commercial and retail businesses. They understood that recycling is good business,” said David Fuselier with Hometown Waste Services. “Now, with the support of the Mayor and City Council, we have expanded the program to Alexandria’s residents which will further help reduce Alexandria’s waste disposal costs and carbon emissions. In doing so, we reduce the amount of virgin fiber from trees necessary to make the cardboard and paper products we love. It’s one more step toward Alexandria’s sustainability!”

Brown cardboard recycling bins are located throughout the city and are marked with bright Recycle Alex stickers. Residents are asked to break down their cardboard boxes and place the flat boxes in the bins. Only plain cardboard boxes should be placed in the recycle bins, not trash or food containers. The boxes are cleared regularly and the collected cardboard is sold and recycled. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the City to support urban forestry and youth recreation programs.

Current collection sites include:

  • 505 21st Street
  • 4358 Wakefield Blvd.
  • 516 Fairfield Avenue
  • 2700 Jones Avenue
  • 1503 Wimbledon Blvd
  • 4001 Lakeside Drive
  • 5215 Leo Street next to Glass Act Recycling
  • The end of Desoto Street near the Alexandria Museum of Art

In addition, there is a cardboard collection site next to the Alexandria Zoo. This site is part of the Zoo’s Cardboard for Critters program with proceeds from the cardboard in those bins supporting Friends of the Alexandria Zoo. Additional collection sites are expected.

For the latest locations, go to https://www.hometownwasteservices.com/alexandria-recycling.

