Nationwide baby formula shortage getting worse

Moms across the Valley are finding empty shelves when they go to buy baby formula.
By CNN
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The nationwide shortage of baby formula continues to get worse.

In early April, the out-of-stock rate jumped to 31%, according to Datasembly.

In six states - Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee - more than half of baby formula supplies were completely sold out.

CVS confirmed Saturday that it is limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transactions.

Target said it has limited baby formula purchases to four units per customer for online sales.

Social media posts from customers indicated Walmart was pursuing a similar policy, but there is no confirmation from the retail giant.

Supply chain issues, along with the Food and Drug Administration’s shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition manufacturing plant in Michigan, are compounding the problem.

