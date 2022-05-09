Advertisement

NCAA approves NIL guidelines to prevent booster involvement in recruiting

NCAA issues name, image, likeness (NIL) guidance to schools.
NCAA issues name, image, likeness (NIL) guidance to schools.(Source: NCAA via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Division I Board of Directors issued guidance to schools related to boosters setting up “collectives” for NIL deals with recruits on Monday, May 9, the NCAA reported.

The guidance focuses on boosters being involved in recruiting by setting up NIL deals with prospective student-athletes or those enrolled and considering transferring.

NCAA recruiting rules do not allow boosters to recruit or provide benefits to prospects.

“Today, the Division I Board of Directors took a significant first step to address some of the challenges and improper behaviors that exist in the name, image and likeness environment that may violate our long-established recruiting rules,” said board chair Jere Morehead, president, University of Georgia. “While the NCAA may pursue the most outrageous violations that were clearly contrary to the interim policy adopted last summer, our focus is on the future. The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations.”

The new guidelines take effect immediately.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Cameron Daigle (4))
Diagle, Leslie hit three-run home runs in eighth inning to put LSUA in RRAC Tournament title game
Donovan Ohnoutka picked up his first save since March 20, 2021, Saturday night against McNeese
Demons outlast McNeese, forge five-way tie for SLC lead
Wildcats Hit Two Grand Slams, Run-Rule Houston-Victoria
Wildcats Hit Two Grand Slams, Run-Rule Houston-Victoria
Odette Lopez finished the game facing the minimum in the final four innings against LCU
Lopez dominates, LSUA offense pounds out 18 hits in come-from-behind victory in RRAC Tournament opener