Panel projects more revenue improvement in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Higher tax revenue is helping add $350 million to Louisiana’s general fund budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 and $104 million in projected revenue for the year that starts July 1.

The State Revenue Estimating Conference adopted those projections Monday, May 9 in Baton Rouge.

The higher revenue projections will renew debates between Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Republican-dominated Legislature over budget priorities.

For instance, the proposed 2022-2023 budget moving through the Legislature already raises teacher pay by about $1,500 a year.

Edwards has said he’d like to see the raises pushed up to $2,000.

