Pineville man arrested for shooting at Walgreens on Military Hwy

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested following a shooting at the Walgreens located at 3400 Military Highway in Pineville.

According to Pineville Police, Bryson Kane Brosette, 19, exited Walgreens on May 8, around 10:30 p.m., and shot three victims in the parking lot. He fled the scene immediately after.

Two victims were found at the scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The third victim was found at a local hospital, also being treated for minor injuries. Pineville Police said all parties involved knew each other.

Brosette was found on May 9 in the 3300 block of Military Highway and was arrested for three counts of attempted second degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center with no bond.

This is an on-going investigation. If you have information about the incident, please contact Pineville Police Department (318)442-6603.

