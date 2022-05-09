Rapides Parish graduation events

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has announced graduation events within the parish.

Here is the schedule for the 2021 - 2022 High School Graduations:

ASH - May 12 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Bolton - May 17 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Buckeye - May 20 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Glenmora - May 17 @ 7 P.M. located at Glenmora’s Auditorium.

Northwood - May 16 @ 7 P.M. located at Northwood’s Gym.

Oak Hill - May 13th @ 6 P.M. located at Oak Hill’s Auditorium.

Peabody - May 15th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Pineville - May 13th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Plainview - May 16th @ 6 P.M. located at Plainview’s Auditorium.

Rapides - May 16th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides’ Auditorium.

Tioga - May 13th @ 7:30 P.M. located at Tioga’s Stadium.

Congrats to all seniors graduating this year and best wishes for the future!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.