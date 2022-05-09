Rapides Parish graduation events
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has announced graduation events within the parish.
Here is the schedule for the 2021 - 2022 High School Graduations:
- ASH - May 12 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
- Bolton - May 17 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
- Buckeye - May 20 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
- Glenmora - May 17 @ 7 P.M. located at Glenmora’s Auditorium.
- Northwood - May 16 @ 7 P.M. located at Northwood’s Gym.
- Oak Hill - May 13th @ 6 P.M. located at Oak Hill’s Auditorium.
- Peabody - May 15th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
- Pineville - May 13th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
- Plainview - May 16th @ 6 P.M. located at Plainview’s Auditorium.
- Rapides - May 16th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides’ Auditorium.
- Tioga - May 13th @ 7:30 P.M. located at Tioga’s Stadium.
Congrats to all seniors graduating this year and best wishes for the future!
