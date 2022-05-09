Rapides Parish graduation events

Advertisement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has announced graduation events within the parish.

Here is the schedule for the 2021 - 2022 High School Graduations:

  • ASH - May 12 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
  • Bolton - May 17 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
  • Buckeye - May 20 @ 7 P.M. located at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.
  • Glenmora - May 17 @ 7 P.M. located at Glenmora’s Auditorium.
  • Northwood - May 16 @ 7 P.M. located at Northwood’s Gym.
  • Oak Hill - May 13th @ 6 P.M. located at Oak Hill’s Auditorium.
  • Peabody - May 15th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
  • Pineville - May 13th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
  • Plainview - May 16th @ 6 P.M. located at Plainview’s Auditorium.
  • Rapides - May 16th @ 7 P.M. located at Rapides’ Auditorium.
  • Tioga - May 13th @ 7:30 P.M. located at Tioga’s Stadium.

Congrats to all seniors graduating this year and best wishes for the future!

