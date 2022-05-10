2 children abducted from Mandeville found safe, suspect arrested

MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The two children that were abducted from Mandeville on Monday, May 9 have been found safe in Mississippi according to the Mandeville Police Department, the suspect has also been arrested.

An Amber Alert was issued after 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos were abducted by Sergio “David” Hernandez.

Police stated that the suspect Hernandez was arrested in Crystal Springs, Miss. and that both children were recovered “safe and sound.”

According to WLBT, our sister station in Jackson, Mississippi, the vehicle that Hernandez was driving was found in Copiah County.

WLBT reports he is facing several charges including domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and second-degree battery.

