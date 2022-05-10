Advertisement

Abducted Mandeville children safely recovered, suspect arrested in Mississippi after Amber Alert, officials say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Two children whose abduction prompted an Amber Alert have been safely recovered and their captor arrested in Mississippi, Mandeville Police said early Tuesday (May 10).

Police said suspect Sergio “David” Hernandez was arrested in Crystal Springs, Miss., and that 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos and 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez were recovered “safe and sound.” Authorities said Sergio Hernandez is the father of the youngest girl.

Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday after Sergio Hernandez, 25, allegedly abducted the children around 4 p.m. during a domestic argument at a home on Lafayette Street in Mandeville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

