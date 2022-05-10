Advertisement

BECi schedules outage in Burr Ferry, Evans & Anacoco for May 12

(Source: Beauregard Electric Company, Inc)
By Danielle Tilley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERIDDER, La. (BECi) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc.’s power provider will have a scheduled outage in the Burry Ferry, Evans and Anacoco area on May 12, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting for approximately four hours.

Members who will be affected by this outage will receive an automated phone call from BECi to notify them of the outage. Members will be contacted using the phone number listed on their BECi account.

BECi’s power provider has scheduled preventative maintenance on their equipment and this work will cause an interruption in power to BECi’s Anacoco Metering Point substation. This outage will affect 305 BECi members and will last for approximately four hours.

