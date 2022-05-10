Advertisement

End of an Era: Apple discontinues the iPod

Apple iPod touch
Apple iPod touch(Source: Apple via MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - The device that helped Apple change the entire music industry will soon be just a memory.

On Tuesday, May 10, the tech giant announced it was discontinuing the iPod.

The digital music player was first introduced back on October 23, 2001. It was the first portable MP3 player that could hold up to a thousand songs. It redefined how people bought, enjoyed and shared music.

(Source: Apple via MGN)

The iPod eventually underwent several upgrades and variations. It started to lose popularity as smartphones took over as the main source for listening to music on the go.

Now, Apple said its newest iPod Touch will be the final iteration of the device.

You can buy them online and at stores for $199 while supplies last.

