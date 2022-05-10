Advertisement

Grant Parish announces first ‘Spay Day’

Cat receiving rabies vaccine.
Cat receiving rabies vaccine.(Source: Kristen King / U.S. Army / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the first “Spay Day” for the parish.

On June 2, Grant Parish residents will be able to have their dog or cat spayed or neutered for only $25 over at the auditorium at B22 in Dry Prong.

It is limited to 38 pets and you must be a Grant Parish resident. Your pet will also receive a rabies vaccine. You must bring your pet in a carrier.

If you are interested, you can register by calling (318) 787-7729.

