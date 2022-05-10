Grant Parish announces first ‘Spay Day’

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the first “Spay Day” for the parish.

On June 2, Grant Parish residents will be able to have their dog or cat spayed or neutered for only $25 over at the auditorium at B22 in Dry Prong.

It is limited to 38 pets and you must be a Grant Parish resident. Your pet will also receive a rabies vaccine. You must bring your pet in a carrier.

If you are interested, you can register by calling (318) 787-7729.

