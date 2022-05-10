Hawkins caps off Tioga career with 3rd state title in Track & Field

BALL, La. (KALB) - Throughout his high school career, Tioga’s Sherman Hawkins has been known as a leader and a competitor in every sport he’s played, but as he gets ready to graduate, he can now be known as a three time state champ in Track & Field.

Last year as a junior, Hawkins helped the Indians win Region for the first time in school history, and in his senior year, he led Tioga to Class 4A state runner-up honors at the state meet.

“I won’t lie, it kind of made me tear up,” said Hawkins. “That was my last time being an Indian. It just feels great to wear it one last time and win and go out as a state champ.”

Tioga’s coach Dan Christman said Hawkins’ drive to get better is what led him to earn state honors multiple times in his career.

“He’s a leader and he helps the other kids out,” said Coach Christman. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to be great. The most important thing is that he had an inner drive to be the best that he could be.”

Hawkins will take his talents to Jackson State University to continue his athletic career.

He said he is starting to prepare to be an Olympic athlete in the near future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.