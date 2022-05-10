La. House votes to resurrect ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana legislators made an unusual move on Tuesday, May 10 to resurrect the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill after it was shot down by the House Education Committee last week.

Representative Raymond Crews made a motion on the floor to have the bill be heard in a committee of the whole, which would allow for debate before the whole chamber. That motion passed in a 55-39 vote.

All representatives of the Central Louisiana delegation, except Ed Larvadain, voted to approve the motion. Larvadain was absent for the vote.

The bill would ban educators from teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to students up to eighth grade and prevent them from talking about their own identities in all grade levels in Louisiana public schools.

