LSU makes COVID monitoring changes starting for summer semester

Aerial shot of the LSU campus
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced changes to its COVID-19 monitoring policy starting for the 2022 summer semester.

Below is a letter sent to students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday, May 10:

Dear LSU Community,

Throughout the spring, we have continued to consult with our LSU Health & Medical Advisory Committee regarding the pandemic. As we wrap up the spring semester and prepare for our summer sessions, we are updating our COVID-19 guidelines:

  • Effective Saturday, May 14, the daily symptom checker will be discontinued. You will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.
  • LSU students, faculty, and staff are still required to report positive cases of COVID-19. The new reporting tool has been added to your MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.
  • LSU students, faculty, and staff must continue to follow the most updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.
  • COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center, along with COVID testing for students. The Coates Hall testing site is closed. The 4-H Mini Barn will discontinue testing next Friday, May 13, but will continue to provide vaccinations until Friday, May 27.
  • The COVID-19 Call Center will close on Saturday, May 14.

We will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the Health & Medical Advisory Committee during the summer. We will provide any further updates prior to the fall semester, or if the situation changes before that. The most up-to-date information on LSU’s response to the pandemic can be found on the COVID-19 Roadmap website.

Thank you for your cooperation and all your efforts that have allowed us to reach this point. Have a safe and wonderful summer!

There was no mention of the vaccine mandate, which indicates it remains in place.

