LSUA claims RRAC Tournament Championship, clinches first national tournament appearance since 2018

STERLINGTON, La. (KALB) - For the first time since 2018, the LSUA Generals have won the RRAC Tournament Championship after defeating Houston-Victoria 13-2 on Monday night in Sterlington.

The two seeded Generals were a perfect 4-0 in the tournament which included wins over Xavier, Texas A&M-Texarkana, Louisiana Christian and Houston-Victoria.

Interim Head Coach Kody Gautreaux trusted true freshman Will Vice on the mound in the biggest game of the season for the Generals. Vice (8-1) responded with a gem tossing six innings of work only allowing two runs and striking out three batters.

After Houston-Victoria defeated Louisiana Christian in the elimination bracket earlier in the day, the Generals took advantage of a tired Jaguars’ lineup.

LSUA struck for three runs in the first two innings highlighted by Jordan Ardoin’s RBI double in the second. That RBI was number 100 for Ardoin in his career making him only the third General in school history to reach this accomplishment. While the Generals relied on the long ball for most of the tournament, the Generals got back to doing what they do best in the championship game which is playing the small ball game.

The Generals recorded 20 hits as six different players had multiple hits including four who had three hits in the game.

LSUA now awaits to see where they will travel for the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. the opening round will field 46 teams. There will be 10 total brackets. Six brackets will have five teams while the other four will have four teams.

