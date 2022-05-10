Advertisement

Man charged with DUI after crashing into fire department’s museum, police say

Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
By Savannah Smith, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man crashed his vehicle into the Knoxville Fire Department museum on Sunday, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the museum located in the front yard of the fire department’s headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building suffered major damage, officials said.

“Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Devon Oneal. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further...
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum, wage suit
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger