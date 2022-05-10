Menard Track & Field breaks school record at state meet, Warren earns Class 2A MVP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Menard Lady Eagles Track & Field team set a new school record at the state meet down in Baton Rouge scoring 76 total points and finishing as the Class 2A state runner-up.

In her final meet in the green and gold, Aly Jo Warren proved once again why she is one of the best track athletes to come from Central Louisiana in recent years.

Warren won another state title in pole vaulting while placing third in the long jump and second in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

The LSU commit took home Class 2A MVP honors for her effort, but what is most special for her is being able to share this moment with her mom and coach Shelley Warren.

“I can remember being five years old and going to the track with her, and I remember not being able to run a full lap,” said Aly Jo. “I was just like I don’t understand how people do this and seeing where we have come since then is just great.”

Coach Warren began her time at Menard when the current group of seniors was in junior high. She said she has been able to watch the team and her daughter grow throughout the years and finish strong at their final meet.

“When I think about good athletes, I think about kids that are talented and have drive,” said Coach Warren. “It’s very special when you have a kid that has both and talent only gets you so far. She may be blessed with talent, but her drive and her hard work supersede her talent.”

The Lady Eagles also had a large contribution at the state meet from a group of both seniors and underclassmen.

Olivia Marcantel joined Warren in placing top three in pole vaulting. Hadley Ryland finished second in the state in the javelin. In the track competition, A’Shyria Burns placed third in the 100.

“We all accomplished something that we really wanted to accomplish for our last year,” said Quinn Brown. “We got second best, so it was very exciting.”

