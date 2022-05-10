Multiple suspects detained after police search at Pineville apartment complex

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department and Alexandria Police Department combined forces to carry out search warrants at a Pineville apartment complex on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

APD said around 2:45 p.m. their SWAT team and Pineville police investigated the complex located on Expressway Lane (U.S. Highway 167 North).

Multiple suspects were detained, but no arrests have been confirmed.

This remains an active investigation.

