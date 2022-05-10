Advertisement

NASA wants to send nudes into space

Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - NASA could soon be sending illustrations of naked earthly humans to aliens.

Researchers have put forward a proposal for a message to be transmitted from Earth out into the Milky Way, in hopes that extraterrestrials will find it.

The message plan includes representations of DNA, a map of the solar system and illustrations of nude humans waving “Hi,” one male and one female.

The message ends with an invitation for extraterrestrials to respond using their own telescopic technology.

For more about the message proposal, check out the latest edition of arxiv.org, an open-access repository of scientific papers.

