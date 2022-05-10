Advertisement

Pro Life advocates rally on La. State Capitol steps

Pro Life advocates rally on the state capitol steps
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pro-life advocates in Louisiana are showing their support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade and 27 bills in the state legislature that would make it harder to get an abortion.

“An unborn child is a unique human being deserving of protection, and I believe that abortion is not good for women. It’s not good to pit a woman against her unborn child,” Angie Thomas, director of Louisiana Right to Life said.

This comes after pro-choice advocates voiced their concerns.

“If you can’t control your reproduction, you can’t control your lives,” Angela Adkins, president of the National Organization of Women (NOW) Baton Rouge said.

Adkins said she supports women’s rights, and that is why she supports a women’s right to choose if she gets an abortion.

“Because we should all have the right to control our bodies and what happens to ourselves and to control our futures and come, you know, it is bodily autonomy as everything. Name me one law that restricts a man’s body...there aren’t any,” Adkins said.

Meanwhile, State Senator Katrina Jackson said the anti-abortion bills would help women.

“We’re standing together as Democrat women, as Republican women, as Black and White women saying that it’s time for this budget to reflect dollars that really support women and their children,” Jackson said.

State Senator Sharon Hewitt said in addition to making abortion illegal, they want the state budget to allocate a million dollars to women.

“Because you know now if you’re going to take abortion off the table as an option for pregnant moms, they need to know what other options are available to them,” Hewitt said.

