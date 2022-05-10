‘The sky is the limit right now’: Rich Dupree set to take over as Mayor of Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just 52 days, Rich Dupree will take his seat as the mayor of Pineville. This will be the first time Pineville will have a new mayor in over 20 years.

Dupree was confirmed as the Mayor-elect on May 5 after a call for a recount of the April 30 runoff election votes. Now that his transition period has begun, Dupree said he is ready to take his seat in the mayor’s office.

“I’m really excited, it is going to be a seamless transition,” said Dupree. “Mayor Fields and I have already spent a couple of hours just going over things and timelines. Because of the runoff, the time to take office is a lot shorter, and there are still special events that are going to happen and things that have to go according to plan, and I just have to make sure that I am ready when that happens.”

Dupree has served as the Chief of Staff to current Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields for his entirety in office. Mayor Clarence Fields said he is ready to pass the torch and that Dupree has all the tools he needs to run Pineville successfully.

“The relationships are there that have been built not only with local businesses, local elected officials, but the relationships with state officials and many other people around the state of Louisiana,” said Mayor Fields. “So, those are built and they just need to continue to be fostered. That will be a plus for his coming in as mayor, and remember you have an entire city council that is intact also, so the sky is the limit right now.”

Back across the Red River in Alexandria, Mayor Jeff Hall looks forward to continuing the close relationship between Alexandria and Pineville.

“With the mayor-elect that is coming in, he has a very strong familiarity with economic development, and economic development is not prevalent to one side of the river or the other, it’s the whole community,” said Mayor Hall. “So, we’re going to work with him, work with his staff as we have with the previous mayor. So, we’re just glad to have someone aboard.”

Dupree has not yet named a chief of staff for his administration.

