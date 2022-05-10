Advertisement

Toddler injured when father accidentally backs mower over him

Investigators looking into the incident say all the information points to it having been a tragic accident. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) - A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured after police say his father accidentally backed over him with a lawnmower.

Lt. Brooks Davis with the Logan Police Department says a father lost track of his 2-year-old son while mowing the lawn at his house Friday. He ended up accidentally backing up over the boy.

“The father was fairly quick to react, especially in such a traumatic situation. He was able to render some medical aid,” Davis said.

Davis says medics were on scene within minutes of the family calling for help.

Video shows paramedics rushing a small child with obvious leg trauma out the back doors of an ambulance with an anxious adult trailing them.

Davis described the toddler’s injuries as “severe lacerations to lower extremities, both legs.” The boy was in stable condition and had not required an amputation.

Davis says that seeing and treating hurt children is one of the toughest calls police and emergency teams get.

“It is some of the hardest things that we have to deal with. When something like that happens, it’s hard,” he said.

Investigators have been looking into the incident, and so far, Davis says all the information is pointing to it having been a tragic accident.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA may move up timeline for young children’s COVID-19 vaccine
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds Ukraine’s vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
Investigators looking into the incident say all the information points to it having been a...
Father accidentally backed over toddler with lawnmower, police say
5/10/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
5/10/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast