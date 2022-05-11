Alexandria juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a 17-year-old male from Alexandria has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt of a 18-year-old on Tuesday night.

APD said they received a call around 8 p.m. about someone shot in the 2700 block of Summerwood Lane. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspected shooter was found and taken into custody, charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.