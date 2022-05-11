Advertisement

Alexandria juvenile arrested for attempted homicide

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, a 17-year-old male from Alexandria has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt of a 18-year-old on Tuesday night.

APD said they received a call around 8 p.m. about someone shot in the 2700 block of Summerwood Lane. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspected shooter was found and taken into custody, charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke'Ron Nickelson
100 YEARS: Ke’Ron Nickelson sentenced for deadly shooting of Ashley Mortle and Destiny Compton
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Samuel Pryor
UPDATE: APD confirms Samuel Pryor has been located
FILE PHOTO: James Rachal
James Rachal officially requests a recount of the votes for Pineville Mayoral Election
RPSO believes this may be the suspect's vehicle involved in the shooting in the Grundy Cooper...
RPSO investigating Monday night drive-by shooting in Grundy Cooper Subdivision

Latest News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Candace Gill
Infant dies in crash after pursuit of mom accused of stealing baby items
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Hayden R. Lawrence Upper Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-5/11/2022