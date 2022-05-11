Congresswoman Letlow appointed to House Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KALB) - Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow has been selected to fill an open seat in the House Committee on Appropriations, which manages and oversees federal spending and expenditures.

Letlow is the first Louisiana representative to serve on the committee since 2013, when former Congressman Rodney Alexander, who was also from the 5th District, left office. Letlow will no longer serve on the House Committee on Agriculture or the House Committee on Education and Labor, which she has touted as being uniquely qualified for because of her district’s interests in agriculture and her background as an education professional.

“Holding this seat is an opportunity to ensure that our region and state can receive the resources that are desperately needed for our critical priorities,” she said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to be a responsible steward of your taxpayer dollars and continue to bring home results for the 5th District.”

Letlow will serve on the Subcommittee for Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and related agencies and the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and related programs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.