Funeral information for Stella Sue Sasser

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes) - Services for Stella Sue Sasser will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Burial will be at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, Deville.

The family requests visitation be held Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Philadelphia Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. until the 10 a.m. service time.

Mrs. Sasser, 82, of Deville passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. From the 32 years of coaching basketball, track, and teaching, as well as serving in her church, she had the opportunity to personally influence three generations of so many families.

