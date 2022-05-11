The following has been provided by Cleco:

May is National Electrical Safety Month, and Cleco is joining the annual effort to educate its customers as well as the public about steps that can be taken to prevent electrical fires, loss of property, injuries and fatalities.

The annual effort is led by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety in the home, school and workplace. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Energy Resilience” and how emerging technology can make homes and businesses safer and energy resilient.

“While we focus on safety every day of the year, this is a monthlong campaign to bring widespread attention to electrical safety and remind our customers and the public how to avoid dangerous situations and stay safe all year,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate safety.

How to avoid electrical hazards:

Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with it. Keep away and call Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 or 911.

Stay away from electrical substations and transformers and do not allow children to play near them.

Do not allow children to climb trees near power lines.

Call before your dig. Before you break ground to plant a tree, erect a fence or perform other digging activities, contact Louisiana One Call at 811 or 1-800-272-3020.

Make sure all electrical work is performed by licensed electricians.

Keep electrical appliances and tools away from water.

Don’t overload electrical outlets.

Avoid placing cords under rugs or across doorways.

Cords that are frayed or damaged should be removed and replaced immediately, not spliced or taped. ESFI resources for National Electrical Safety Month are available at https://www.esfi.org/program/national-electrical-safety-month/.

