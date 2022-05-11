Advertisement

Missing Alexandria juvenile: Ja’Kayla Hall

Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police in Alexandria are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old: Ja’Kayla Hall.

APD described her as being 5′4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She has red, blonde and black braids in her hair. She left her home on Saturday, May 7.

If you have any information or know of her location, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

