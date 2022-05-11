Missing Alexandria juvenile: Ja’Kayla Hall

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Police in Alexandria are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old: Ja’Kayla Hall.

APD described her as being 5′4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She has red, blonde and black braids in her hair. She left her home on Saturday, May 7.

If you have any information or know of her location, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

