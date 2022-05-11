Moss Bluff man sentenced to 40 years for rape of 13-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the rape of a 13-year-old.

Judge Clayton Davis sentenced Joseph H. Constance, 27, to the maximum sentence of 40 years without benefit of parole on one count second-degree rape.

Constance raped the 13-year-old girl in 2018, threatening her and telling her that he would hurt her and her family if she ever told anyone.

According to trial testimony, the victim reported the rape only after her younger sister, under the influence of anesthesia, revealed Constance was allegedly saying inappropriate things to her.

Constance’s attorney plans to appeal both the verdict and the sentence.

