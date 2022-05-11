Advertisement

One accused in Vernon Parish newspaper delivery man assault set for trial May 16

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - One of the two Vernon Parish men accused of assaulting a newspaper delivery man has had their trial continued.

Douglas Paul James, 32, and Dylan Mathew James, 24, are each facing charges of second-degree battery for the December 17 assault of Woodie Blanks, 67.

Both men were set to go to trial on May 16, but according to the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s office, Douglas Paul James filed a motion to continue his trial, with a new pre-trial date set for October 4, and trial set to begin on October 17.

Dylan Mathew James has filed a motion to withdraw his attorney and is still currently on the docket to start trial on May 16.

The charges pertain to an incident that occurred on December 17 around 3 a.m on Catfish Hut Road. Blanks said he was delivering a newspaper to a customer when a group of men attacked him. Blanks said the men questioned what he was doing before assaulting him. He sustained multiple serious injuries to his eyes and face but managed to escape.

