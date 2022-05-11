Previewing Class 2A showdown in semifinal round

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles and Many Tigers baseball teams will have to battle it out on the diamond for a trip to the championship Friday.

The Eagles are looking to repeat as Class 2A champions. Head Coach Jeff Smith said they struggled early in the year because of the success of last year, but as the season went on, they played to their potential.

“We had put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” said Smith. “We were trying to play perfect but halfway through the season we relaxed and started playing some good ball.”

It would be Many’s first time heading to Sulphur to play in the semifinal round. Head Coach Toby Remedies is excited about the trip but they know once they get off the bus, it is time to focus on the game.

“It’s hard to balance because we are enjoying the moment, but we know we have a game to win,” said Remedies. “The support has been great. We are thankful for the community that’s been behind us.”

The senior class for both teams has carried them all year.

“We are going as far as they lead us,” said Smith. “This is a big class for us and to have so much talent on this team has been big for us.”

“These guys didn’t play as much in their freshmen year because we were senior-heavy, so a lot of them didn’t play,” said Remedies. “Then we had the COVID year, so last year was their first year starting for us, but this year they all have had a great year and they brought in and their energy has carried over to younger guys.”

These teams have played each other this year, and Rosepine won both matchups. But, Coach Remedies and Coach Smith know that the regular season does not matter when it comes to the playoffs.

“They are talented and returned so much from last year,” said Remedies. “We were able to play pretty well when we played them. We made some mistakes in those matchups so, hopefully, we can play a clean game and have a different result in this one.”

“We know that Many is capable of beating us and anyone they play,” said Smith. “They’re very athletic and they are hot right now. We are not taking anyone for granted. We understand what they are capable of, so we are going to go out there and get after it like we always do.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.