Semifinals: Cenla baseball teams looking to punch ticket to state championship

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Ten schools from Central Louisiana head into the semifinal round of the LHSAA baseball playoffs just one win away from the state championship game.

Eight teams will be heading down to Sulphur for the state tournament on Wednesday while Grace Christian and Country Day University Academy will meet in Alexandria for the Division V semifinals.

Below is a list of the dates and times of the games that will be played Wednesday, May 11.

GAME TIME: 10:00 a.m.

Anacoco vs Choudrant (Class B)

Simpson vs Hornbeck (Class C)

GAME TIME: 2 p.m.

Oak Grove vs LaSalle (Class 1A)

Hicks vs Calvin (Class C)

GAME TIME: 6 p.m.

Rosepine vs Many (Class 2A)

GAME TIME: 7 p.m.

Country Day University Academy vs Grace Christian (Division V)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.