Vernon Parish Animal Shelter halts intake due to Parvo exposure

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter has stopped intake for the next ten days due to exposure to Parvo, a highly contagious canine virus.

The Shelter said that they are deep cleaning and sanitizing to make sure no animals are exposed.

They reminded the public that vaccinating animals, especially puppies, with boosters is important.

For more information, readers can call the shelter at (337) 392-9613.

