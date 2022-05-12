Advertisement

APD police memorial set for Noon, May 13

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department will hold a Memorial Recognition and Prayer service at noon Friday, May 13 at the Memorial Pool at the Public Safety Complex at 1000 Bolton Avenue. The public is welcome to attend this tribute to our fallen heroes.

The memorial service will honor the memory of the seven APD officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Officers to be honored include:

  • PFC. Brian Coleman
  • Patrolman Jeremy J. Carruth
  • PFC. David Ezernack
  • Patrolman Jackie Thiels
  • Police Officer G. M. Lanius
  • Police Officer Joseph D. James
  • Police Officer Benjamin Aymond

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and designated the week surrounding that day as National Police Week as a time to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

