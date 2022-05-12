Crimestoppers looking for stolen vehicle from Ball
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on May 11 in Ball.
According to the report, a 2016 2500HD Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from 77 Baum Road Wednesday night, sometime around 11:30 p.m.
The vehicle is described as having 4 doors, white color, with “Sugar Creek Tower Construction” the on side. The license plate reads: C458601. A large toolbox in the back of the truck is visible.
If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.