Crimestoppers looking for stolen vehicle from Ball

BALL, La. (KALB) - Crimestoppers is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on May 11 in Ball.

According to the report, a 2016 2500HD Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from 77 Baum Road Wednesday night, sometime around 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle is described as having 4 doors, white color, with “Sugar Creek Tower Construction” the on side. The license plate reads: C458601. A large toolbox in the back of the truck is visible.

If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.