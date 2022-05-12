Advertisement

Four Cenla schools advance to state championship game in baseball

Rosepine's Ethan Frey celebrates after hitting a homerun in the Class 2A semifinals.
Rosepine's Ethan Frey celebrates after hitting a homerun in the Class 2A semifinals.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Hornbeck, Hicks, Rosepine and Grace Christian will all represent Central Louisiana in the high school baseball state championship.

Hornbeck shut out Simpson 2-0 in an early morning game down in Sulphur in the Class C semifinals. The Hornets will face a familiar foe in Hicks in the Class C State Championship on Friday after the Pirates run-ruled Calvin 11-1 in the semifinals.

The two schools played for a state title last year. Hicks won that matchup 4-0. The rematch will take place Friday, March 13 at 2 p.m. down in Sulphur.

Over in Class 2A, the Rosepine Eagles flexed their muscles against Many in the semifinals run-ruling the Tigers 14-0 in five innings. The Eagles won their first state title in 2021. The team will go for back-to-back championships against the 11 seed in Doyle on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

While most teams played in Sulphur for the state tournament, the Grace Christian Warriors got to host in the Division V semifinals against cross-town rival Country Day University Academy.

The Warriors won in a back-and-forth game 8-7 to advance to the title game. Grace Christian will look for revenge against Claiborne Christian on Friday after losing to them last year in the championship. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. at Alumni Field in Hammond.

OTHER SCORES FROM THE SEMIFINALS:

  • Anacoco 4, Choudrant 5 - 8 innings
  • LaSalle 3, Oak Grove 5 - 7 innings

