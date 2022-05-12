Advertisement

ALL CLEAR: Louisiana State Capitol briefly evacuated due to suspicious package

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Capitol was temporarily evacuated due to a suspicious package on Thursday, May 12.

Reports indicate a bag was found unattended. Everyone was allowed back inside minutes later.

Lawmakers had not yet begun to debate the controversial abortion bill.

