NELA man charged with 447 counts of child porn

Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35
Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Concordia Parish say they have arrested a man accused of possessing hundreds of images depicting child pornography.

According to a news release, “On May 3, 2022, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into pornography involving juveniles, after receiving a total of five NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) cyber-tips, relative to a subject in Ferriday downloading child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, over 400 sexually explicit files involving children were recovered and a suspect was positively identified. Based on the evidence, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence on 5/12/2022, at which time he was placed under arrest.”

The arrested was identified as Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35, of Ferriday.

He was booked on:

  • Pornography Involving Juveniles, 447 Counts
  • Possession of Schedule II CDS

